Send your son or daughter to the border, then call a terrorist state’s head your brother: Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday criticized Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comments where he called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his ‘big brother’. “Send your son or daughter to the border and then call a terrorist state’s head your big brother,” Gambhir said in a tweet.