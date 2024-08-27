Advertisement
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
Bangladeshi fundamentalists attacked another Hindu temple. On the night of 24th August, idols were broken into this temple in Sonahar village of Panchgarh district. This time on Janmashtami, Hindus of Bangladesh are scared because they are not able to follow their religion properly. Not able to celebrate even Janmashtami. Zee News team reached a Hindu colony in Dhaka..where a procession used to be taken out every year on Janmashtami..but now there is silence in the entire colony..it does not seem that it is Janmashtami..

