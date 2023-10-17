trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676521
Sensational claim in UNRWA report, 'Deaths due to lack of water in Gaza'

Oct 17, 2023
Israel War Latest Update: The impact of Israel's attacks on Hamas is becoming increasingly visible. The biggest impact has been on people where people have started dying due to lack of water. Israel says that there will be no ceasefire until it eliminates Hamas terrorists. See what has been said in the UNRWA report regarding Gaza.
