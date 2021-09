Service is our ultimate religion - PM Modi's message to the world from UNGA

Addressing the 76th UNGA session, PM Modi said that service is our ultimate religion. He spoke of the vaccine delivery platform of India, CoWIN. He also stated that India developed the first DNA vaccine in the world. Modi mentioned that work on another vaccine, i.e., the mRNA vaccine is underway. He called upon the vaccine manufacturers of the world and said, 'come, come make vaccine in India.'