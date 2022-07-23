NewsVideos

Seven Kanwar devotees were thrown down by a truck

Seven Kanwar devotees were thrown down by a truck at Sadabad police station in Hathras, UP, at around 2.15 am today, in which 5 died and 1 was seriously injured. All the Kanwariyas were going from Haridwar to Gwalior with their kanwars.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Seven Kanwar devotees were thrown down by a truck at Sadabad police station in Hathras, UP, at around 2.15 am today, in which 5 died and 1 was seriously injured. All the Kanwariyas were going from Haridwar to Gwalior with their kanwars.

