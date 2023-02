videoDetails

Shafiqur Rahman Barq Comments on Arshad Madani's Statement, says, 'Om and Allah both are different'

Feb 13, 2023

Maulana Arshad Madani made a controversial remark on Om and Allah. Recently, in a conversation with Zee News, he has given his reaction on the same and said, 'I gave a very wrong statement. The whole world has been destroyed by my statement.' Commenting on this, Shafiqur Rahman Barq said, 'Om and Allah both are different'.