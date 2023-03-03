हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes big statement on bulldozer action
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 03, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq got agitated over the bulldozer action in Umesh Pal murder case and said, 'Muslims are being oppressed'. Know full statement in this report.
×
