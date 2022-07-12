Shafiqur Rahman Burqe's absurd statement after CM Yogi's population control speech
Shafiqur Rahman Burqe's absurd statement has come to the fore. He gave an absurd statement after CM Yogi's statement on population, he said, "Producing children is not a matter of caste, Allah provides children and their arrangements."
