Shaheen Bagh protest may end amid fear of Coronavirus

In the latest news coming in over shaheen bagh, that due to the fear of coronavirus, the protestors may end the long going protest over CAA, NRC and NPR. The global outbreak of Coronavirus kills at least 3383 people and infected more than 100,000 people globally, however, in India, the virus has infected 31 people with a majority of Italians in the list