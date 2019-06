Sharad Pawar invited to VVIP section during swearing-in of PM Modi, not 5th row: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has clarified Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was invited to the VVIP section and his seat was allocated in the first row during the oath-taking ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, days after a controversy that the NCP chief skipped the event due to his seat in the fifth row. Watch this video to know more.