NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar receives death threats on phone, Mumbai Police files an FIR

|Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 01:12 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has received death threats over the phone. Mumbai Police has registered a case in this matter and investigation has started.

All Videos

Tawang Clash: Adhir Ranjan raises question on Amit Shah's statement, know what he said
6:6
Tawang Clash: Adhir Ranjan raises question on Amit Shah's statement, know what he said
Tawang Clash: China's first reaction on India-China Faceoff in Arunachal
4:30
Tawang Clash: China's first reaction on India-China Faceoff in Arunachal
India-China Face Off: Know what Rajnath Singh said on Tawang clash in Lok Sabha
6:49
India-China Face Off: Know what Rajnath Singh said on Tawang clash in Lok Sabha
Chinese army infilteration attempt through Drone foils in Arunachal
3:10
Chinese army infilteration attempt through Drone foils in Arunachal
Tawang Clash: Rajnath Singh comments on India-China face off in Rajya Sabha
5:9
Tawang Clash: Rajnath Singh comments on India-China face off in Rajya Sabha

Trending Videos

6:6
Tawang Clash: Adhir Ranjan raises question on Amit Shah's statement, know what he said
4:30
Tawang Clash: China's first reaction on India-China Faceoff in Arunachal
6:49
India-China Face Off: Know what Rajnath Singh said on Tawang clash in Lok Sabha
3:10
Chinese army infilteration attempt through Drone foils in Arunachal
5:9
Tawang Clash: Rajnath Singh comments on India-China face off in Rajya Sabha
sharad pawar threatened,sharad pawar threat call,sharad pawar breaking news,sharad pawar recent news,sharad pawar receives threat call,Threat call,sharad theat call,sharad theat call news,threat call sharad pawar,NCP leader,ncp sharad pawar latest news,ncp sharad pawar threatened,ncp leader sharad pawar,sharad pawar murder case,sharad pawar murder threat call,sharad pawar murder threatened,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,Latest News,today news,