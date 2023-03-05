NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sheejan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma's case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Breaking: The big update in the Tunisha Sharma case is that the accused Sheejan Khan has come out of jail after getting bail. On Saturday, the court granted bail to Sheejan Khan.

