videoDetails

Sheezan Khan's Family Makes A Huge Allegation Against Tunisha's Family,says, 'tunisha Was Not Happy With Her Family'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Tunisha Sharma Case accused Sheezan Khan's family held a press conference. During the press conference, her family made a big allegation that Tunisha was not happy with her family. Know in detail in this report what Sheezan's family said.