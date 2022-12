videoDetails

Know What PM Modi says on Border Dispute at the Golden Jubilee function of the North Eastern Council

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Meghalaya and Tripura visit. At the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the North East Council, PM Modi talked about border dispute, Football World Cup and many other issues. Along with this, he enumerated the achievements of the government in the Northeast.