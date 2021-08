Shilpa Shetty's statement on Raj Kundra Case: Don't spread rumours, take care of my privacy

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has issued a statement in the case of making obscene videos in which her husband Raj Kundra is accused. Shilpa clearly said that her media trial should not happen. Shilpa appeared to refrain from speaking anything on the Raj Kundra case and only cited her right to privacy.