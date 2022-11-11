NewsVideos

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Nov 11, 2022
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took part in Rahul Gandhi's march. Aaditya Thackeray joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Buldana.

