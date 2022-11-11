Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took part in Rahul Gandhi's march. Aaditya Thackeray joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Buldana.