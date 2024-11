videoDetails

Congress Spokesperson makes stern attack on Lal Chowk Grenade Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

To The Point: After the attack on Lal Chowk, strong action has been taken. The army's search operation is going on. One person has been arrested. Actually, terrorists have once again carried out a cowardly attack in Jammu and Kashmir. A big grenade attack has taken place at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. In which many people have been injured.