Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi targets Central Government over Adani Case

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Opposition is constantly seen besieging government over Adani Group Share Fall Case. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has given big statement targeting Central Government. Priyanka Chaturvedi said, 'Such a big loss and Government did not say anything'.