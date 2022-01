Shiv Sena will contest the assembly elections alone in Uttar Pradesh - Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's big statement, said Shiv Sena will contest the assembly elections alone in UP, Shiv Sena will fight on both Ayodhya and Mathura seats. Sanjay Rawat says that they will contest elections in UP and will fight alone.