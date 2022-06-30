NewsVideos

Shiv Sena's Shinde faction issued whip to pro-Uddhav MLAs

The political crisis that has been going on in Maharashtra for the last 9 days has finally come to an end. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation while giving an address through Facebook and then submitted the resignation to the Governor. Whip has been issued to 16 pro-Uddhav MLAs on behalf of Shinde camp.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
