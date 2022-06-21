Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader

Big news related to Maharashtra politics. Uddhav government's big action on Eknath Shinde. Shinde was removed from the post of leader in the assembly. After the results of the Legislative Council election in Maharashtra politics, a political upheaval has started and the party could not contact 35 Shiv Sena MLAs, including cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

