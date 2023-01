videoDetails

Shocking CCTV Footage Of murder of Delhi Police ASI

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

A CCTV footage of the knife attack on ASI Shambhu Dayal posted at Delhi's Mayapuri police station on January 4 has come to the fore. While catching a miscreant, the miscreant stabbed the ASI several times with a knife and the ASI died during treatment.