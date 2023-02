videoDetails

Shocking Video of BJP MLA Shyam Lal Dwivedi Goes viral on social media

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

A strange video of BJP's MLA Shyam Lal Dwivedi has gone viral in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. In this video, BJP MLA can be seen with a snake wrapped around his neck. Watch visuals.