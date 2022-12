videoDetails

Shraddha-like murder in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, husband cuts wife into 12 pieces

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

A Shraddha-like murder case has come to fore from Jharkhand's Sahibganj. Husband killed his wife and cut her body into 12 pieces. Police have arrested the accused. Know about the whole matter in detail.