Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aftab lodged in Jail Number-4 of Tihar, know how was the first night?

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Shraddha Murder Case Accused has been kept in judicial custody for 13 days in jail number 4 of Tihar Jail. Aftab ate food in jail at night and slept comfortably. There is no wrinkle of remorse visible on Aftab's forehead.