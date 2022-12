Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aftab to be produced in Delhi's Saket Court today

Accused Aftab will be produced in Delhi's Sakert Court today in Shraddha Murder Case. 10 days ago, some people tried to attack the van carrying Aftab. Keeping in views the attack incident, Aftab's will be presented in court under tight security.