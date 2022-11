Shraddha Murder Case Accused Aftab's Remand Will End Today

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

The Polygraph Test of accused Aftab can be held for the third day today in Shraddha Murder Case. Aftab was asked around 40 questions during the polygraph test in 9 hours duration. On the other hand, Aftab's remand will end today.