Shraddha Murder Case - Aftab Poonawala made many big revelations in post narco test

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

Delhi Police has taken narco and post narco test of Aftab, an accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case. During these tests Aftab, the accused in this murder case, made big revelations in front of the Delhi Police.