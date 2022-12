videoDetails

Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's judicial custody extended for 14 days

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

Big news has come in the Shraddha murder case. Aftab's judicial custody has been extended for 14 days. With this, the court has given approval for Aftab's voice sample. Let us tell you that Aftab's voice sample will be recorded on Monday.