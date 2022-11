Shraddha Murder Case: Big disclosure in Shraddha murder case, Aftab withdraws money from victim's account

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

A big revelation has come to light in Shraddha murder case. Aftab had transferred money from the victim's bank account to his bank after the murder. Around 54 thousand rupees were withdrawn from Shraddha's bank.