Shraddha Murder Case: Big success for CFSL, 18 bones found in the Pond

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Delhi Police has so far recovered 18 bones apart from the jaw of the face. These bones have been recovered from Mehrauli, Chattarpur and Gurugram. CFSL is helping in the investigation, CFSL is also trying to find out whether these bones belong to Shraddha.