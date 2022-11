Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police once again reached Aftab's house in Delhi.

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

The Delhi Police team has again reached the accused Aftab's house for investigation. The Delhi Police team has reached Mumbai, Himachal, Uttarakhand and Gurugram to verify the information received and collect all the evidence again. Aftab is also present with the police team.