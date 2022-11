Shraddha Murder Case: Did the police find Shraddha's jawbone?

In the Shraddha murder case, where a police team has gone to Mumbai to search for Shraddha's mobile and interrogate Aftab's friends, on the other hand, Aftab has made some more shocking revelations in the police interrogation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police found the lower part of the skull and three bones from the forest.