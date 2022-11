Shraddha Murder Case: Know 5 Big Updates Related to Aftab's Polygraph Test

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Today is the final round of polygraph test of accused Aftab in Shraddha murder case. Before this, Aftab's polygraph test has been done twice. In today's test, Aftab will be asked the remaining questions. This test will be done in FSL lab.