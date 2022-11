Shraddha Murder Case: Metal found in the jaw recovered from the forest, Dentist from Mumbai gave a big testimony

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

A metal has been found in jaw recovered from the forest in Shraddha Murder Case. Shraddha's Mumbai-based dentist Ishaan Mota commented on this by saying that he did Shraddha's root canal treatment in which metal caps were placed in her teeth.