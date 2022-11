Shraddha Murder Case: Weapon-like thing recovered from Aftab's house, police suspect murder weapon

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in Shraddha Murder Case. A weapon-like thing has been recovered from Aftab's house. Police suspect that Shraddha's body was mutilated with this weapon. Along with this, some clothes have also been found which will be sent for forensic examination.