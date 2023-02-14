NewsVideos
Shraddha murder-like case again in Delhi's Haridas Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Shraddha like murder case has come to fore in Delhi again. The incident is of Haridas Nagar area. After killing girl, the accused hid the body in the fridge.

