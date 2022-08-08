NewsVideos

Shrikant Tyagi Case: Exclusive conversation with BJP MP Mahesh Sharma on Zee News

In the case of Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested by the police. Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida. At present, Shrikant Tyagi is absconding. BJP MP Mahesh Sharma is constantly monitoring the matter and even when some unknown people had entered here last night, he had reached there. Zee Media spoke to him on this matter, in this report watch what he said.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:38 PM IST
In the case of Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested by the police. Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida. At present, Shrikant Tyagi is absconding. BJP MP Mahesh Sharma is constantly monitoring the matter and even when some unknown people had entered here last night, he had reached there. Zee Media spoke to him on this matter, in this report watch what he said.

All Videos

Shrikant Tyagi has applied for surrender in Surajpur Court
10:23
Shrikant Tyagi has applied for surrender in Surajpur Court
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Home department took charge of the case of Tyagi
9:52
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Home department took charge of the case of Tyagi
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games
4:53
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games
PM Modi: Saddened by the loss of lives in Khatu Shyam Ji temple complex
PM Modi: Saddened by the loss of lives in Khatu Shyam Ji temple complex
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Shrikant Tyagi can surrender in Surajpur court
4:47
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Shrikant Tyagi can surrender in Surajpur court

Trending Videos

10:23
Shrikant Tyagi has applied for surrender in Surajpur Court
9:52
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Home department took charge of the case of Tyagi
4:53
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games
PM Modi: Saddened by the loss of lives in Khatu Shyam Ji temple complex
4:47
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Shrikant Tyagi can surrender in Surajpur court
Noida Shrikant Tyagi Case,Noida Assault Case,Noida Assualt case,Srikant Tyagi,Vehicle,BJP Kisan Morcha member,State,bjp leader shrikant tyagi,noida viral video,Noida news,MP Mahesh Sharma,shrikant tyagi,shrikant tyagi video,Noida police,shrikant tyagi viral video,BJP,Viral video,NCW,UP news,Uttar Pradesh,viral video of shrikant tyagi,National Commission for Women,Zee News Hindi,BJP Mahesh Sharma,Zee news speaks to Mahesh Sharma,