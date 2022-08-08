Shrikant Tyagi Case: Exclusive conversation with BJP MP Mahesh Sharma on Zee News

In the case of Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested by the police. Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida. At present, Shrikant Tyagi is absconding. BJP MP Mahesh Sharma is constantly monitoring the matter and even when some unknown people had entered here last night, he had reached there. Zee Media spoke to him on this matter, in this report watch what he said.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

In the case of Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested by the police. Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida. At present, Shrikant Tyagi is absconding. BJP MP Mahesh Sharma is constantly monitoring the matter and even when some unknown people had entered here last night, he had reached there. Zee Media spoke to him on this matter, in this report watch what he said.