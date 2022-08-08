Shrikant Tyagi Case: Home department took charge of the case of Tyagi

In the Shrikant Tyagi case of Noida, the police have formed 8 teams for his arrest. Along with this, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested. But now preparations are being made for big action against Tyagi. The Home Department has taken over the command of this action.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

