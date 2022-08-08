Shrikant Tyagi Case: Police of 5 states are engaged in search of fugitive Tyagi

In the Shrikant Tyagi case of Noida, the police have formed 8 teams for his arrest. Along with this, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested. His location has been found in Uttarakhand and the police is taking action on the basis of CCTV. Meanwhile, this news is also coming out that Shrikant can surrender and due to this there is a heavy police force outside the Surajpur court.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

