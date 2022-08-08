NewsVideos

Shrikant Tyagi Case: Shrikant Tyagi will not be able to surrender before August 10

There was news that Shrikant Tyagi wants to surrender and he has filed a surrender application in Surajpur CJM Court. But now he has got a setback from the court. He will not be able to surrender before August 10.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
