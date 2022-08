Shrikant Tyagi Case: Six policemen have been suspended in the Shrikant Tyagi case

Six policemen have been suspended in the Shrikant Tyagi case. UP's ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that 6 policemen including SHO and SI have been suspended. Two policemen have been deployed to protect the victim woman.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

