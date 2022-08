Shrikant Tyagi who is absconding from Noida; arrested in Meerut

Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved with a woman in a society in Noida, has been arrested. This arrest of Shrikant Tyagi has happened in Meerut.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved with a woman in a society in Noida, has been arrested. This arrest of Shrikant Tyagi has happened in Meerut.