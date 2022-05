Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Moose Wala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened his son many times

The statement given by Sidhu Moose Wala's father in the FIR has come to the fore. His father, Balkaur said Lawrence Bishnoi had given threats to Sidhu. He added that Sidhu went out without a gunman and a Toyota car was following him.