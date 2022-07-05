Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: New video of accused surfaces

New video of accused surfaces in Moose Wala murder case. In the video, there is a mention of nonstop firing on the day of the murder and how the killers planned to enter like bandits. This is the video before the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

