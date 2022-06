Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Shooters are hiding in Nepal!

Punjab Police has detained 2 people from Fatehabad, Haryana in Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case. The Bolero vehicle used in Moosewala's murder was seen in Fatehabad, after which Punjab Police took action and detained both of them. According to sources, there is a possibility of the shooters fleeing to Nepal.