Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Bag found from slain gangsters

Punjab Police has got a big success in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Police have killed two gangsters Roopa and Mannu in an encounter. It is being told that the police have also found a bag from the slain shooters, which will be investigated.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

