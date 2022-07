Sidhu Moosewala Murder: The killers wanted to flee to Pakistan

Punjab Police has got a big success in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Police have killed two gangsters Roopa and Mannu in an encounter. It is being told that after the murder, the shooters wanted to flee to Pakistan.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

Punjab Police has got a big success in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Police have killed two gangsters Roopa and Mannu in an encounter. It is being told that after the murder, the shooters wanted to flee to Pakistan.