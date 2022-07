Sidhu Moosewala Murder update: New revelation in the case

There has been a big disclosure in the murder case of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Musewala. Money was given for the murder of Musewala, before the murder, 5-5 lakh rupees were given to the shooters.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in the murder case of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Musewala. Money was given for the murder of Musewala, before the murder, 5-5 lakh rupees were given to the shooters.