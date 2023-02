videoDetails

Singer Neha Singh Rathore gets notice for 'Ka Ba' song on Kanpur Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Kanpur Police has issued a notice to Bihar's folk singer Neha Singh Rathore. Recently Neha sang 'Ka Ba Season-2' song in UP regarding Kanpur Dehat fire incident. The singer has been accused of spreading hatred in the society through this video.